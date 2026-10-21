Ludhiana East tops voter-roll exclusions with over 54k entries

More than 4.16 lakh entries have been identified under the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASD&D) categories during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Ludhiana district, with six urban assembly constituencies accounting for nearly 61.5% of the total.

The constituency-wise tally stands at 4,16,088 entries across the district’s 14 assembly segments. (HT File)

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The constituency-wise tally stands at 4,16,088 entries across the district’s 14 assembly segments.

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Ludhiana East recorded the highest number of entries, while Raikot recorded the lowest. The six urban constituencies — Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West and Ludhiana North — together account for 2,55,857 entries, or approximately 61.5% of the district-wide total.

Permanently shifted voters form the largest category, accounting for 1,90,415 entries, or about 45.8% of the total. Another 1,19,879 entries, approximately 28.8%, were classified as absent or untraceable.

The data also lists 80,050 deceased voters, accounting for around 19.2% of the total. A further 19,245 entries were categorised as already registered, while 6,499 fell under other categories.

The distribution varies considerably across constituencies. Ludhiana South recorded the highest number of absent or untraceable voters, at 36,704, followed by Sahnewal with 21,595 and Ludhiana North with 18,174.

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{{^usCountry}} Ludhiana East recorded 31,599 permanently shifted voters, the highest among the 14 constituencies. It was followed by Ludhiana Central with 26,426 and Ludhiana North with 22,237. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ludhiana East recorded 31,599 permanently shifted voters, the highest among the 14 constituencies. It was followed by Ludhiana Central with 26,426 and Ludhiana North with 22,237. {{/usCountry}}

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The figures are likely to attract close attention from political parties as they assess constituency-level electoral data ahead of the next assembly elections.

However, the number of entries identified under these categories does not, by itself, indicate how the revision may affect the electoral prospects of any party or candidate.

Revised district electorate stands at 23.44 lakh

Following the revision, Ludhiana district’s electoral roll lists 23,44,070 voters, comprising 12,16,462 men, 11,27,537 women, 471 non-resident Indian voters and 71 transgender voters.

The constituency-wise data provides political parties with a detailed picture of the distribution of entries identified during the revision.

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The final implications for the electorate will depend on the status of individual entries and the applicable electoral-roll procedures