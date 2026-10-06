Ludhiana: Ex-agriculture official attacked with saw blade during robbery bid

Two men posing as customers attempted to rob an agro-service shop near Lalton on Pakhowal Road in broad daylight and attacked its owner with a saw blade when he resisted, police said.

Victim Mohinder Kumar Sharda in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The victim, Mohinder Kumar Sharda, a former deputy director of the agriculture department, suffered a deep cut on his forehead that required eight stitches.

According to Sharda, the suspects entered Sharda Agro Service in the morning and asked to see agricultural equipment. While he was showing them the products, one of them started shutting the shop’s glass door from inside after noticing an employee outside. When Sharda objected, the duo allegedly grabbed and assaulted him.

Sharda told police that one of the accused asked his accomplice to tie him with a wire. He further alleged that both the suspects were carrying pistols.

Sharda told police that when he resisted them,one of the men struck him on the forehead with a saw blade.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the injury, Sharda continued to resist, forcing the suspects to flee on an Activa. They allegedly threatened and abused him before escaping with his mobile phone and ₹5,000 in cash. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the injury, Sharda continued to resist, forcing the suspects to flee on an Activa. They allegedly threatened and abused him before escaping with his mobile phone and ₹5,000 in cash. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The suspects also tried to disable the cameras by cutting their wires, but apparently left behind the DVR and some other items while fleeing.

Sharda told police that he reached a nearby hospital where doctors treated his wound.

Lalton police post in-charge Saraj Kumar said the police had taken the CCTV footage into possession and were examining it to identify the suspects. A technical investigation was also under way.

“We have traced the registration number of the Activa used in the crime and found that its owner had reported the vehicle stolen some time ago. A hunt is on to nab the suspects,” he added.

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