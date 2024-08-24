Ludhiana: ‘Fake’ cop held for robbing auto driver

The Division Number 5 police arrested a man for allegedly robbing an auto driver of two debit cards, ₹6,000 and other documents at knife-point by posing as a cop, officials said on Saturday. The Division Number 5 police arrested a man for allegedly robbing an auto driver of two debit cards, ₹ 6,000 and other documents at knife-point by posing as a cop, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deepu of Labour Colony, Jawahar Nagar Camp.

The police recovered PAN and aadhar cards of the victim from his possession.

Officials said the crime happened on August 20. According to the victim, Shiv Kumar Pandit of MJK Nagar in Giaspura, he was coming from Gill Chowk side to the bus stand to drop a passenger.

As he reached the railway over-bridge near the bus stand, a bike-borne man coming plying on the wrong side intercepted his way.

The complainant said the accused, impersonating a police personnel, stopped him on the pretext of frisking and robbed him.

He alleged that when he objected, the accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him and the passengers.

Division Number 5 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Vijay Kumar said the accused is already facing trial in multiple cases, including snatching. He was in jail and got bail a couple of months ago.

The SHO added that the accused used to stop auto drivers while impersonating police personnel deputed at CIA staff. He would then threaten them using a sharp-edged weapon and rob them.

The SHO said a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 304 (2), 307 and 317 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. More important information is expected from him during questioning, he said.