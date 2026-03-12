Ludhiana: Family protests over woman’s death at biscuit factory, allege foul play

Family of a biscuit factory worker, who was found dead on the intervening night of March 9 and 10, protested outside the civil hospital on Wednesday, alleging foul play and demanding strict action against those responsible. The victim’s family questioned why the factory owner allegedly removed the body from the noose and took it to the hospital without informing the police. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred on the night of March 9 and 10, when the woman, who worked at a factory in Chhawni Mohalla, was found dead under “mysterious circumstances”. While initial claims suggested suicide, the victim’s family has strongly rejected the possibility and alleged that she was murdered and her body was later hung to make it appear as a suicide.

The family further alleged that when they reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident, the factory owner fled from the spot on a motorcycle after seeing them. They questioned why the factory owner allegedly removed the body from the noose and took it to the hospital without informing the police.

Family members also raised doubts over the claim that the CCTV cameras in the factory were not working at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, a police team from Division Number 4 police station reached the hospital and tried to pacify the agitating family members.

Police said the post-mortem has been initiated based on the statements of the family. They denied claims that the factory owner had fled, stating that he was cooperating with the investigation and was not present at the factory at the time of the incident. Police added that the exact cause of death would be determined only after the post-mortem report is received.