Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
Ludhiana: Four held for drug peddling

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 29, 2024 06:08 AM IST

In the first case, Moti Nagar police arrested a drug peddler near Transport Nagar crossing; In the second case, the Division number 7 police recovered 250 gm charas from two drug peddlers; In the third case, the CIA staff 3 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested Ganesh Singh of Banda Bahadur Colony and recovered 265 gm heroin from his possession

The Ludhiana police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 15 kg poppy husk, 250 gm charas and 265 gm heroin from their possession in three separate cases.

The Ludhiana police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 15 kg poppy husk, 250 gm charas and 265 gm heroin from their possession in three separate cases. (HT Photo)
The Ludhiana police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 15 kg poppy husk, 250 gm charas and 265 gm heroin from their possession in three separate cases. (HT Photo)

In the first case, Moti Nagar police arrested a drug peddler near Transport Nagar crossing. The accused, Pankaj of Tibba road, was walking towards the area with a bag on his shoulders. The police stopped him for checking. The police recovered 15 kg poppy husk from the bag.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

In the second case, the Division number 7 police recovered 250 gm charas from two drug peddlers. The accused have been identified as Deepak Mourya and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Himmatpura of Gill chowk.

ASI Jaswinder Singh said that a police team arrested the accused near MIG flats when they were crossing from the area on a bike. The police recovered 250 gm charas from their possession. A case has been registered against him.

In the third case, the CIA staff 3 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested Ganesh Singh of Banda Bahadur Colony and recovered 265 gm heroin from his possession. The police arrested the accused near Tibba road.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
