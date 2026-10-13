Ludhiana: Giaspura health centre grapples with staff shortage, poor upkeep

Cracked walls, poorly maintained premises, unattended medical equipment and a shortage of staff have exposed persistent shortcomings at the urban community health centre in Giaspura.

A ward in bad shape at Giaspura urban community health centre in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Despite catering to 50 to 60 patients daily, the facility faces gaps in essential diagnostic services, including the absence of an X-ray technician and limited laboratory testing, raising concerns over its ability to deliver accessible and reliable healthcare to the local population.

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Patients struggle with basic facilities

Patients have raised concerns about the condition of the premises and the lack of basic amenities. “There is no proper seating arrangement for patients and their attendants. People have to wait for treatment, but basic facilities are missing,” said Raju, a patient.

Another patient, Sukhan, flagged the poor upkeep of the centre.

“The walls and floors are in poor condition, and the place does not look properly maintained. A health centre should be clean and hygienic, especially when people come here for treatment,” he said.

Suman highlighted the inconvenience caused by the lack of diagnostic services.

“We come here hoping to get treatment and tests done, but when a facility is unavailable, we have to go elsewhere. This means spending extra time and money on travel,” the patient said.

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The centre operates from 8 am to 2 pm and receives around 50 to 60 patients daily, according to its in-charge, Jagroop.

Patients requiring X-ray examinations have to visit facilities in Shimlapuri as the centre no longer has an X-ray technician following the cancellation of the previous technician’s deputation.

Laboratory services are available only three days a week, although pregnancy tests are conducted at the centre.

The limited availability of diagnostic facilities can mean additional travel, time and expense for patients seeking affordable healthcare close to home.

Staff shortage remains unresolved

The gaps in diagnostic services are compounded by a shortage of personnel. Jagroop said the available workforce comprises two personnel handling dental services, two staff nurses, one pharmacist and one auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM).

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She said the staff shortage had been brought to the attention of senior health officials, including acting civil surgeon Dr Harinder Singh, but the issue remained unresolved.

With 50 to 60 outpatients visiting the centre daily, the limited workforce raises concerns about its capacity to manage the patient load and ensure the delivery of essential services.

Poor upkeep raises concerns over maintenance

The condition of the premises has further raised questions about the maintenance of the facility.

Damaged walls, dirty floors, discarded items and equipment lying unattended point to shortcomings in upkeep. Several theft incidents have also reportedly taken place, raising concerns about security.

Calls and text messages made to civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur went unanswered.