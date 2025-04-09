The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has recommended the registration of an FIR against an individual accused of forging government documents to fraudulently claim ownership of a house in Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana. The case pertains to house number HIG-936 in Phase 4, the allotment of which was cancelled over two decades ago due to non-payment of dues. Ludhiana: GLADA recommends FIR in forged document case, employees under scanner

Interestingly, this incident comes to light amid allegations of inaction against GLADA employees suspected of involvement in similar scams. Sources indicate that two other cases of forged documents have been highlighted in recent months, involving shop-cum-office (SCO) units in Dugri. These sources suggest that GLADA employees may be complicit, leading to the leakage of information regarding cancelled plots and SCOs, facilitating their fraudulent registration.

According to official records, the house in question was originally allotted to Krishan Chander Saxena, a resident of Chile, on May 24, 1994. However, the allotment was cancelled by the department on June 13, 2002, after the allottee failed to clear the outstanding payments.

The alleged forgery came to light on February 18, 2025, when GLADA’s field staff visited the site for eviction. The current occupant claimed to have cleared all dues and presented a no-dues certificate (NDC) and a conveyance deed executed in his name. He also provided a photocopy of a forwarding letter supposedly related to the conveyance deed.

Suspecting foul play, the department issued a notice on February 21, 2025, directing the occupant to appear on February 24 and produce original ownership documents, including the NDC, registry papers, and payment receipts. However, the individual failed to appear or submit any documentation.

Further investigation by GLADA officials revealed that the document presented by the occupant was not found in the official online record tracking system (RTS), which now processes all such cases with digital signatures. Additionally, the submitted letter was found to be an offline document lacking the signature of the authorized official.

Based on these discrepancies, GLADA officials have concluded that the occupant attempted to fabricate government documents to falsely claim ownership of the property, causing potential financial loss to the government. Consequently, the estate officer has recommended that an FIR be registered against the individual for charges of fraud and forgery.

The case has now been forwarded to senior police officials for further investigation and necessary action.

Despite several attempts to reach him for comments, chief administrator Sandeep Kumar remained unavailable. The alleged involvement of GLADA employees in this and previous similar cases raises serious concerns about internal oversight and accountability within the authority.

Survey to identify more cases underway

As many as three cases of forged documents of cancelled plots or SCO’s have been highlighted and officials have conducted a survey in this regard and the whole scandal will come to light after the survey is completed.