A 24-year-old gym trainer was killed on Gill Road on Tuesday after his bullet skidded on a damaged stretch and a PRTC bus approaching from behind ran over him, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Giaspura. (HT File)

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The accident took place on a stretch of the road that has reportedly been under construction for nearly two years.

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The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Giaspura.

According to eyewitnesses, he lost control of his motorcycle and fell on the road. The bus driver could not stop in time and ran over him, killing him on the spot.

The driver and conductor subsequently fled, leaving the bus at the scene.

Prem Parkash, Deepak’s brother, said he had left home in the afternoon, telling the family that he would return in a few minutes. Soon afterwards, the family received a call from the police asking them to reach Gill Road.

“When I reached the spot, I was shocked to find that my brother had died in the accident,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing grief over Deepak’s death, Jagbir Singh Sokhi, Shiromani Akali Dal in-charge for the Atam Nagar assembly constituency, blamed the prolonged delay in completing the Gill Road project. He said work on a nearly two-kilometre stretch had been under way for about two years, but the road remained unfinished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing grief over Deepak’s death, Jagbir Singh Sokhi, Shiromani Akali Dal in-charge for the Atam Nagar assembly constituency, blamed the prolonged delay in completing the Gill Road project. He said work on a nearly two-kilometre stretch had been under way for about two years, but the road remained unfinished. {{/usCountry}}

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Sokhi held the government responsible for the accident, alleging negligence and collusion between civic officials and the contractor.

Inspector Pramod Raj, station house officer of Division No. 6 police station, said the police were investigating the circumstances leading to the accident. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified bus driver under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are under way to trace and arrest him.

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