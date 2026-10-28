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Ludhiana: Heavy vehicles banned on busy stretch for 2 months

Restriction imposed from 5pm to 9pm to ease festival-season traffic congestion; emergency vehicles exempted

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 22:38:18 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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To ease traffic congestion during the ongoing festival season, the Ludhiana police commissionerate has prohibited the movement of heavy commercial vehicles on the road stretch from Samrala Chowk to Atam Park between 5 pm and 9 pm daily.

According to the order, the stretch has been witnessing a substantial increase in vehicular movement during the evening hours. (HT Fle)
According to the order, the stretch has been witnessing a substantial increase in vehicular movement during the evening hours. (HT Fle)

The order, issued by Paramjit Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special branch-cum-headquarters), Ludhiana, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been imposed in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to the order, the stretch has been witnessing a substantial increase in vehicular movement during the evening hours. The movement of heavy commercial vehicles during this peak period has further aggravated congestion, inconvenienced commuters and increased the risk of road accidents.

The restriction will remain in force for two months unless withdrawn or modified earlier. Passenger buses and emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, have been exempted and will be allowed to pass through the stretch without any restriction.

The order warns that anyone violating the directions will be liable for legal action under the applicable provisions of law.

The ACP added that the police will make traffic arrangements in other parts of the city to ease the flow of traffic during the festival season.

 
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