 Ludhiana: Hired a week ago, Nepalese couple drugs sarpanch, family in robbery bid - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Ludhiana: Hired a week ago, Nepalese couple drugs sarpanch, family in robbery bid

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 22, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Farm labourers noticed the Ludhiana family lying unconscious and alerted the neighbours, who took them to a hospital

Hired a week ago, a Nepalese couple allegedly drugged the Dhanansu village sarpanch, his wife and his mother in an attempt to rob the house on Monday. The wife of the sarpanch had locked the rooms from inside before losing consciousness and the accused couple failed to steal much from the house.

The Jamalpur police initiated an investigation. The Nepalese couple are absconding. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Jamalpur police initiated an investigation. The Nepalese couple are absconding. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Farm labourers noticed the family lying unconscious and alerted the neighbours. The neighbours rushed sarpanch Amardeep Singh Gill, 55, his wife Ramandeep Kaur, 53, and mother Pritam Kaur, 75, to a hospital. While Ramandeep Kaur and Pritam Kaur have recovered, the sarpanch was unconscious at the time of writing this report.

The Jamalpur police initiated an investigation. The Nepalese couple are absconding.

According to locals, the sarpanch had hired the Nepalese couple to cook food a week ago through a reference. They were living in the servant quarter in the house.

On Monday night, the couple laced their dinner with sedatives. While the sarpanch lost consciousness after consuming the food, his wife vomited. She bolted the door from inside before losing consciousness. They were spotted by labourers who came for tea on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the missing items will be ascertained after recording the statements of the family members. The sarpanch’s children are abroad.

Jamalput station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Baljinder Singh said the police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the accused.

