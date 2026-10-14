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Ludhiana Improvement Trust told to complete plot transfer within 30 days

The commission, comprising president SK Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur, partly allowed the complaint filed by Gurmukh Singh, who had applied for the transfer of the plot at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, in his name in 2000 after purchasing it from the original allottee, Jasbir Singh Chahal

Published on: Oct 14, 2026, 07:31:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Mohali consumer commission has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to transfer a 400-square-yard plot to the buyer within 30 days, a process which had been stalled despite repeated requests, and pay 1 lakh in compensation for the delay.

The trust, however, failed to comply with the direction. (HT)
The trust, however, failed to comply with the direction. (HT)

The commission, comprising president SK Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur, partly allowed the complaint filed by Gurmukh Singh, who had applied for the transfer of the plot at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, in his name in 2000 after purchasing it from the original allottee, Jasbir Singh Chahal.

The commission noted that the special secretary, local government, Punjab, had directed the trust on March 9, 2017, to transfer the plot and submit a report. The trust, however, failed to comply with the direction.

The trust subsequently demanded 71 lakh in non-construction charges and penalty, along with 1 lakh in enhancement charges. Singh deposited 17 lakh in October 2025, but the plot was still not transferred. The commission noted that the trust later returned the deposited amount, citing an earlier letter waiving the non-construction charges.

 
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