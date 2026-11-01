Ludhiana: Iron angle claims life of scooterist as rear gate of tractor-trailer opens

A 49-year-old man was killed and his elder brother seriously injured after the rear gate of a moving tractor-trailer suddenly opened and an iron angle struck the scooter rider on the forehead near Mattewara. The impact caused him to lose control of the scooter, throwing both brothers onto the road.

His elder brother, who was riding pillion, has suffered critical injuries in the mishap. (HT)

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The deceased, Shamsher Singh, was a resident of Jagirpur. His elder brother, Inderjit Singh, 50, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

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Sub-inspector Joginder Singh said the brothers, who worked at a private factory, were returning home after duty on a Bajaj Chetak scooter.

Shamsher was riding the scooter, while Inderjit was the pillion rider.

“The accident occurred near a government school at Mattewara when the rear gate of the tractor-trolley travelling ahead of them suddenly opened and an iron angle struck Shamsher on the forehead, causing him to lose control of the scooter. Both brothers fell onto the road and sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to DMCH Hospital, where doctors declared Shamsher dead. Inderjit remains under treatment at the facility,” the police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the tractor-trolley driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the tractor-trolley driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified driver under Sections 281, 106 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the complaint lodged by Shamsher’s son, Navjot Singh.

Police said they were examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the driver.