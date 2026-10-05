Ludhiana: Jagraon man, aides fire shots at house in Kot Mangal Singh area, booked

Two shots were fired at a house in the Kot Mangal Singh area late on Saturday night. Police suspect the incident was linked to a dispute involving a girl and the complainant’s 22-year-old son.

The family informed the police after the accused left. (HT File)

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Division Number 6 police have booked Shaan Grewal of Jagraon and his unidentified associates in connection with the firing. They also recovered two empty bullet shells from the spot.

According to a complaint filed by house owner and businessman Parminder Singh, he and his family were at home around 9.30 pm when Grewal and his associates arrived in a Toyota Fortuner and opened fire at the house. The men also hurled abuses before fleeing, he alleged.

The family informed the police after the accused left. Police teams reached the spot and examined CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify those accompanying Grewal.

Division Number 6 station house officer sub-inspector Parmod Raj said, “Grewal had reportedly threatened Parminder’s son following an argument between the two involving a girl. He warned the youth of serious consequences if he did not stay away from the girl. The complainant has accused Shaan Grewal of firing at his house. The preliminary investigation also points towards his involvement in the firing.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police have registered a case against Grewal and his unidentified associates under provisions relating to endangering the life or personal safety of others and the Arms Act. Police said efforts were on trace the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered a case against Grewal and his unidentified associates under provisions relating to endangering the life or personal safety of others and the Arms Act. Police said efforts were on trace the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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