Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy, Friends Club register victories on Day 2 of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival

Friends Club Roomi, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Rampura Channa Hockey Centre on Sunday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 2 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana.

The senior category encounter saw Jarkhar Academy edge out Ropar X1 6-4. While Pargat Singh scored three goals for the winning side, Jatinderpal Singh, Lavjeet and Karamjeet Singh had one goal each.

The other senior category match of the evening, played between Friends Club and Kila Raipur was another nailbiter. Both the teams scored 6 goals each in regulation time, but it was Friends Club who scraped by after winning the penalty shootout 3-2.

In the sub-junior category (U-12), Rampura Chhanna hockey centre, Sangrur, registered a dominant 5-0 win over Kila Raipur Hockey Academy.

Ranbir Singh and Joban Preet Singh scored three and two goals for the winning side respectively.

In the second high-scoring sub-junior match, Jarkhar Academy ousted Bagriya Hockey Centre Sangrur 10-4.

Gurmandeep Singh emerged as the highest goal-scorer, finding the back of the net six times. Gurjot, Manavjot, Ankush and Prabhjot Singh, meanwhile, scored a goal each. For the losing side, Faizal and Khushdeep Singh scored three and one goals respectively.