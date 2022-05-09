Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy, Friends Club register victories on Day 2 of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
Friends Club Roomi, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Rampura Channa Hockey Centre on Sunday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 2 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana.
The senior category encounter saw Jarkhar Academy edge out Ropar X1 6-4. While Pargat Singh scored three goals for the winning side, Jatinderpal Singh, Lavjeet and Karamjeet Singh had one goal each.
The other senior category match of the evening, played between Friends Club and Kila Raipur was another nailbiter. Both the teams scored 6 goals each in regulation time, but it was Friends Club who scraped by after winning the penalty shootout 3-2.
In the sub-junior category (U-12), Rampura Chhanna hockey centre, Sangrur, registered a dominant 5-0 win over Kila Raipur Hockey Academy.
Ranbir Singh and Joban Preet Singh scored three and two goals for the winning side respectively.
In the second high-scoring sub-junior match, Jarkhar Academy ousted Bagriya Hockey Centre Sangrur 10-4.
Gurmandeep Singh emerged as the highest goal-scorer, finding the back of the net six times. Gurjot, Manavjot, Ankush and Prabhjot Singh, meanwhile, scored a goal each. For the losing side, Faizal and Khushdeep Singh scored three and one goals respectively.
-
Have told officials to complete BPSC paper leak probe soon, says Nitish Kumar
Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the officials have been told to complete the probe into the Bihar Public Service Commission paper leak issue at the earliest and ensure that such mishaps don't happen in future. Kumar said that those behind the question paper leak of the BPSC preliminary exams would not be spared.
-
Woman commits suicide in shelter home in Kanpur
A woman aged 35 was found dead in Asha Jyoti Kendra (a women's shelter home), on Monday morning. The woman and her minor daughter had been accommodated at the shelter home by the Nawabganj police on Sunday night. In the morning, the mother's body was found hanging in the bathroom. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said a panel of doctors conducted the autopsy, and the entire process has been video recorded.
-
Earmark 30% of Punjab budget for education sector, say teachers
Government School Teachers Union Punjab on Monday wrote to the Punjab chief minister requesting him to set aside 30% of the state budget's funds for education. Union leaders said the organisation demanded that 30% of the total annual state budget should be reserved for the education sector as was adopted by the Indian Lok Sabha when formulating the National Education Policy, 1968.
-
Following opposition, PMC to review Bavdhan garbage depot project
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, has opposed the garbage depot project at Bavdhan and asked municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to visit the spot. Patil, along with former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other BJP leaders met Kumar on Monday. Patil said that the project is along the river and will damage the river. Citizens too have raised objections to the project.
-
PMC to ask builders to provide free water to merged villages
PUNE While the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages, the PMC has decided to ask developers to provide the same as promised by them in the affidavit. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss this issue.
