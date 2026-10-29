Ludhiana: Key suspect arrested, 3 detained for interrogation in birthday day party shooting case

After a week-long investigation into the death of Rahul Sharma, son of the owner of city’s famous eatery “Pandit Ji De Chhole Kulche”, in a shooting incident during a birthday party at Green World Homes in Daad village, Ludhiana, the police have arrested the main accused, Gagandeep Singh Arora, alias Gagan Arora. Three other persons linked to the case have also been detained for questioning.

Rahul Sharma, 34, was the only son of his parents. (HT File)

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Following Rahul’s death, his wife, Deepika, had appealed for justice and questioned the police over the delay in arresting the accused. The police are questioning the arrested accused and examining the role of the three other detained persons. The police are focusing on the circumstances surrounding the incident, the reason behind the firing and the role of the other persons named in the case.

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After Rahul’s death, the police had formed four teams to trace the accused. However, the absence of arrests for several days kept the case in the spotlight. Deepika had also questioned why the accused had not been arrested despite the police having their names.

Inspector Avtar Singh, incharge of the CIA staff, confirmed the development. According to him, Gagan Arora and Akhil Joshi were carrying weapons during the party. It is yet to establish which gun was used in the murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the statement of Rahul’s father, Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, the police had named nine persons, including Akhil Joshi and Gagandeep Arora, in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the statement of Rahul’s father, Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, the police had named nine persons, including Akhil Joshi and Gagandeep Arora, in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Sharma, 34, was the only son of his parents. He was associated with his family’s food business and was also active in the property business.

Rahul arrived at Green World Homes in Daad village on October 21 night to attend the birthday party of his friend Akhil Josh. During the party, he sustained a serious gunshot injury. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment, where he later died.

MP meets family

Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring visited the family of Rahul Sharma at their Prem Nagar residence. He shared his condolences with Rahul’s father Kuldeep Sharma.

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Speaking to mediapersons, Warring said the deceased was the only child of his parents. “The incident raises a big question mark over the functioning of the Punjab Police,” he said.