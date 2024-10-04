Ludhiana: Khanna woman killed during robbery, 1 held

The Khanna police on Thursday arrested an accused for allegedly murdering a woman during a robbery, officials said. Police said a probe was on. (HT Photo)

They identified the accused as Shan Abas, who was arrested at Suniyar Bazar in Khanna. Police said they nabbed the accused within hours of getting the information.

Police recovered gold jewellery and ₹4,500 from her possession.

Police said the victim, Kamlesh Rani, was found dead on Wednesday night at her home in Ward Number 20 near Rani Talab. Police had found gold jewellery missing from the spot.

Police had registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City 2 police station after a complaint by the victim’s son, Bharat Kausal. In the complaint, Kausal said his mother lived alone and the accused was the only visitor to their home on the day of the incident.

The complainant said he and his brother, Karan Kausal, usually worked late and when they returned home at 11.50 pm on Wednesday, they found the gate open. They found the victim’s body inside and noticed her gold jewellery worth nearly ₹35,000 and her mobile phone missing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are questioning the accused to gather more information.