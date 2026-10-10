Ludhiana man dies by suicide, fiancée and family booked for abetment

Sahnewal police have booked a 26-year-old man’s fiancée and her three family members on charges of abetment to suicide, following a complaint by the victim’s brother, who accused them of assaulting his brother after he confronted the woman over seeing her with another man.

He hanged himself using a dupatta. (HT)

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According to the complaint, the deceased got engaged to the woman around two months ago and he used to frequently visit her house after the engagement.

His brother alleged that the 26-year-old became distressed after seeing his fiancée with another man and when he objected to it, the woman’s family allegedly assaulted him.

The complainant, a resident of Giaspura, said his brother returned home after the incident and locked himself in a room on the upper floor.

According to the complaint, he later exchanged WhatsApp messages with his fiancée and also made a video call to her. Later, he hanged himself using a dupatta.

The victim’s brother has accused his fiancée, her father Ashok, brother Akash and mother Marachhi of assaulting the deceased and forcing him to take the extreme step.

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{{^usCountry}} Pawandeep Singh, the investigating officer at Sahnewal police station, said a case had been registered against the four under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A search is on for the accused and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawandeep Singh, the investigating officer at Sahnewal police station, said a case had been registered against the four under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A search is on for the accused and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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