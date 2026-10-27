Ludhiana: Man dragged on SUV’s bonnet after collision with e-rickshaw

A man whose identity is yet to be ascertained was seen clinging to the bonnet of a moving Hyundai Creta after a minor collision between the SUV and an e-rickshaw triggered a brawl in Guru Hargobind Nagar late Sunday evening.

According to police, CCTV footage of the incident shows a group chasing the vehicle before it came to a halt and was vandalised. (HT)

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According to police, CCTV footage of the incident shows a group chasing the vehicle before it came to a halt and was vandalised.

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The Haibowal police have registered a cross-FIR after the two parties involved in the collision accused each other of assault. Three accused have been rounded up so far, the police said.

Sahil Jindal, a businessman who was driving the Creta, told police that he was returning home from his office with his children when an e-rickshaw hit his car while attempting to overtake it near New Hargobind Nagar. An argument followed, after which the e-rickshaw driver left the spot, he claimed.

Jindal alleged that the driver returned shortly afterwards with around 30 associates, who attacked him and vandalised his vehicle. His children were with him during the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The e-rickshaw driver, Mohammad Amar, gave a contrasting account, accusing Jindal of assaulting him and his associates after the collision. Amar alleged that Jindal tried to flee and attempted to run over the group when they tried to stop his car. He also claimed that one of his associates was dragged on the bonnet of the moving SUV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The e-rickshaw driver, Mohammad Amar, gave a contrasting account, accusing Jindal of assaulting him and his associates after the collision. Amar alleged that Jindal tried to flee and attempted to run over the group when they tried to stop his car. He also claimed that one of his associates was dragged on the bonnet of the moving SUV. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the identity of the man seen on the bonnet in the CCTV footage has not yet been established.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Makhan Singh, the investigating officer at Haibowal police station, said the police initially registered a case on the basis of Jindal’s complaint. Amar and his associates, Mohammad Vikram and Mohammad Ujber, later submitted a counter complaint along with their medical reports, alleging that they too were beaten.

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“After receiving their complaint and medical reports, a cross-FIR was registered underSections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt, 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both the e-rickshaw and the vandalised SUV have been taken into custody,” the ASI said.

The police are examining the circumstances leading to the clash and the allegations made by both sides. Further investigation is underway.