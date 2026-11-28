The Sadar police have booked a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for allegedly duping a realtor of ₹2 lakh on the pretext of getting the revenue records of his property corrected by posing as an employee of the revenue department.

Accused promised to rectify property records, but supplied forged documents, says complainant . (HT) more less

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The accused, identified as Ramninder Singh Raju, was booked following an investigation into a complaint lodged by Jaswinder Singh of Grewal Property, a resident of Threeke village. The complainant had approached the city police on July 3, following which an inquiry was marked. After examining the allegations, the police registered an FIR.

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According to the FIR, the complainant had purchased a house in the name of his wife, Gaganpreet Kaur. While the property was mentioned as measuring 135 square yards in the registration deed, the actual constructed area was 200 square yards. He wanted the discrepancy in the revenue records rectified.

Through a common acquaintance, he came in contact with Raju, who allegedly introduced himself as an employee of the revenue department and assured him that he could get the records corrected. The accused allegedly took ₹2 lakh from him for completing the process.

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{{^usCountry}} However, instead of getting the records rectified, the accused allegedly provided him with an updated revenue document that was later found to be forged, the complainant alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, instead of getting the records rectified, the accused allegedly provided him with an updated revenue document that was later found to be forged, the complainant alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR further states that the accused initially refused to return the original property registration paper. When he eventually handed it over, the complainant allegedly found that it had been tampered with, while no actual correction had been made in the revenue records.

The complainant subsequently verified that Raju had never been employed with the revenue department.

ASI Chamkaur Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 335 (making a false document or electronic record) and 340 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

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