Ludhiana: Man shot in arm in suspected revenge attack at Sidhwan Bet

A man was shot in the arm in a suspected revenge attack in Khursaidpura village in Jagraon’s Bet area on Tuesday, police said, adding that preliminary information suggest that the assault was linked to a shooting incident involving the victim and his brother two years ago.

We are recording Gurdeep’s statement and initiating further action in the case, police said. (HT File)

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According to police, the injured man, Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Akkuwal village, was taken to the civil hospital in Jagraon for treatment. The assailants allegedly fired several rounds before fleeing the spot.

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Sidhwan Bet police station station house officer (SHO) Amarjit Singh said, “Preliminary information revealed that the attack stemmed from an old rivalry between Gurdeep Singh, his brother Sandeep Singh and a rival group. During a confrontation two years ago, a man from the opposing group had sustained a bullet injury to his back. Police had arrested both brothers in connection with that case. They were released on bail after spending about a year in jail.”

“The rival group allegedly used Gurdeep’s friends to lure him to Khursaidpura village. He reached the designated spot on his motorcycle, unaware that members of the opposing group were waiting for him. As soon as he arrived, the assailants reportedly opened fire with a pistol and a bullet hit his arm. Gurdeep raised an alarm, following which the attackers fled,” the SHO said.

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{{^usCountry}} We are recording Gurdeep’s statement and initiating further action in the case, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We are recording Gurdeep’s statement and initiating further action in the case, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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