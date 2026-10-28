Ludhiana: Masked assailant fires at Jagraon gurdwara gate, no injuries reported

A masked man fired two shots at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib in Gagra village near Jagraon on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and left behind a letter threatening the shrine’s chief sevadar and another gurdwara committee member.

A CCTV grab of the man firing at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib in Gagra village, Jagraon, on Tuesday. (HT)

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The letter expressed resentment over the committee honouring certain political leaders with siropas (robes of honour).

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Ludhiana (Rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta visited the shrine on Tuesday and said an FIR had been registered against the unidentified accused.

“We have recovered two spent bullet shells from the spot and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect.”

“The masked man approached the gurdwara on foot with his face muffled. Wearing sunglasses to conceal his identity, he placed an

envelope on the main gate and fired two shots before fleeing ,” he said

The letter carried death threats against Baba Amarjit Singh, the gurdwara’s chief sevadar, and another committee member Gurinder Singh Rumi, the SSP added.

According to police, the letter expressed resentment over certain political leaders being honoured with siropas and warned Rumi that his days were numbered, referring to an earlier firing incident at the latter’s residence during the zilla parishad elections.

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused was accompanied by another man who was standing with a bike at some distance from the spot. We are examining CCTV footage to establish the shooter’s identity and trace the bike. He would be arrested soon,” the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused was accompanied by another man who was standing with a bike at some distance from the spot. We are examining CCTV footage to establish the shooter’s identity and trace the bike. He would be arrested soon,” the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

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