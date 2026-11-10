Ludhiana: Masked gunman fires six rounds at scribe-couple, chases car for 1 km

A masked scooter-borne assailant fired six rounds at a journalist couple — Navneet Kaur and Gagandeep Arora — before chasing their car for nearly a kilometre on the eve of Diwali. The attacker again opened fire near Nanaksar Gurdwara before fleeing towards Sat Paul Mittal Road, popularly known as Malhar Road. Both scribes escaped unhurt.

The assailant allegedly fired again when the couple reached near Nanaksar Gurdwara, close to the Verka Bridge over the canal. (HT)

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Navneet Kaur is the director of a web channel, while her husband, Gagandeep Arora, is working with a vernacular daily. Navneet Kaur said she had been receiving threatening calls from different international numbers for nearly a month for her reports against gangsters. She had already submitted written complaints to the ADGP (security) and ADGP (intelligence), seeking police intervention and security.

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According to the complaint lodged by Gagandeep Arora, the incident took place around midnight on the eve of Diwali when the couple was travelling towards South City Market in their car. A masked man riding a scooter suddenly intercepted their vehicle, threatened them and brandished a pistol.

Before the couple could react, the assailant allegedly opened fire at their car. Fearing for their lives, they sped away and took a U-turn towards Ferozepur Road. However, the attacker continued chasing them.

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{{^usCountry}} The assailant allegedly fired again when the couple reached near Nanaksar Gurdwara, close to the Verka Bridge over the canal. He continued pursuing their vehicle up to Malhar Road before finally fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assailant allegedly fired again when the couple reached near Nanaksar Gurdwara, close to the Verka Bridge over the canal. He continued pursuing their vehicle up to Malhar Road before finally fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

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Navneet Kaur reportedly told the police that she had been receiving threatening calls for around a month. She had approached senior police officers through written complaints, seeking appropriate action and protection.

Meanwhile, Gagandeep Arora has also raised questions over the registration of the FIR, alleging that the police had portrayed the incident as an argument followed by road rage. He claimed that he had never described the incident as a routine traffic dispute and had specifically told the police that the assailant had brandished a firearm, fired at their car and chased them over a considerable distance.

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The PAU police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 109 (murder bid) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to attempt to murder, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

ACP (west) Jatinder Singh said the masked assailant had been captured on CCTV cameras at some locations. The police were examining the footage to establish his identity and trace him. He added that all aspects of the incident were being investigated.