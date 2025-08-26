Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Ludhiana: Mayor inspects pumping stations, low-lying areas

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 03:42 am IST

After the city witnessed incessant rainfall, mayor Inderjit Kaur on Monday conducted inspections in different areas of the city, including the low-lying areas alongside ‘Buddha Nullah’ on Monday. The mayor also inspected different intermediate pumping stations established on the banks of the ‘Buddha Nullah’. Accompanied by chief engineer Ravinder Garg and other civic body officials, the mayor took stock of the drain starting from Haibowal area till Gau Ghat. She also visited low-lying areas like Kundanpuri, New Deep Nagar and took feedback.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur during inspections in different areas of the city including the low lying areas alongside Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Necessary directions were issued to the ground staff to ensure proper working of pumping stations so that water does not accumulate in sewer lines. Further, the officials were directed to keep the ground staff on toes so that the residents do not face any trouble due to waterlogging.

The civic body officials/staff have been directed to clean road gullies on a regular basis and ensure that all the road gullies and manholes are properly covered.

For ensuring safety and reducing the reaction time, the civic body has established a 24X7 flood control room at its Daresi sub-zone office. In case of waterlogging, the residents can dial 0161-2749120 and civic body teams will reach at the spot for resolving the problem at the earliest.

