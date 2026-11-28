While the municipal corporation (MC) is undertaking a project to reinforce the busy Jagraon bridge, it has also initiated a study to explore widening the congested intersection.

To be reinforced after railways flags damages; civic body ropes in experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College for widening. (HT) more less

The Northern Railway has already warned the MC that the 51-year-old bridge is unsafe for heavy vehicles due to structural failure risks. In a letter to the MC commissioner earlier this month, Northern Railway’s assistant divisional engineer Manoj Kumar Meena flagged wide cracks in the lower portions of several bridge piers and minor cracks near the top bearings on the road overbridge near Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib.

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Multiple retaining wall collapses and damage incidents have also occurred during monsoon rains over the last few years. MC commissioner Damanjit Mann said the civic body is already working on a project to reinforce the existing structure of the bridge. “Along with that, a study will be taken up on the possibilities of widening the bridge,” he said.

He informed that the civic body has already roped in experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College to provide inputs on the proposed widening of the bridge. Soil testing and a topographic survey of the area around the bridge are scheduled in the coming days. The findings of these tests and surveys will be discussed in a meeting slated for December 7, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Prabjot Singh, who is involved in the project, said the idea is to widen the bridge from Vishwakarma Chowk upwards. “We will find out the status of the land, stakeholders involved, quality of the soil, and other factors to determine the scope of widening. We will also see how far we can go from the ramp at Vishwakarma Chowk and how wide we can make it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Prabjot Singh, who is involved in the project, said the idea is to widen the bridge from Vishwakarma Chowk upwards. “We will find out the status of the land, stakeholders involved, quality of the soil, and other factors to determine the scope of widening. We will also see how far we can go from the ramp at Vishwakarma Chowk and how wide we can make it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We may have to bring other departments on board to secure permission. All of that will be worked out in the study we are conducting,” he added.

This is not the first time plans to widen the bridge have been proposed. Last year in September, after a portion of the ramp collapsed following heavy rains, MC officials had suggested widening the bridge. However, this is the first time a detailed study to execute the plans is underway.

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