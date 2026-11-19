Amid concerns over the city’s solid waste management, municipal corporation commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann has ordered an inquiry into the performance of M/s Greentech Environ Management Pvt Ltd, the agency contracted to process the city’s waste. The inquiry will examine possible violations of contractual obligations, discrepancies in waste-processing figures and payment claims for services that may not have been adequately delivered. The company could face penalties, damages or invocation of its performance bank guarantee if found in default.

Seven-day inquiry to verify compliance with contract and NGT directions. (HT file)

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Civic body joint commissioner Tapan Bhanot has been entrusted with the inquiry and directed to submit a comprehensive report within seven days. The MC chief has asked him to conduct physical inspections of the dumping sites and processing facilities covered under the agreement and scrutinise the contractor’s records.

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The contract with the company was signed in February 2025.

The inquiry will assess its compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, contractual conditions and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Officials will verify the deployment and functioning of manpower, vehicles, machinery and equipment at the sites. They will also examine six months of records, including waste receipt, processing and disposal registers, weighbridge data, vehicle GPS records, machinery maintenance logs, environmental monitoring reports and statutory permissions.

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{{^usCountry}} A key aspect of the inquiry will be reconciliation of the quantity of waste received, processed and scientifically disposed of with the MC’s records and figures submitted before the NGT. Officials will also verify the quantities of compost, refuse-derived fuel (RDF), recyclables and processing rejects generated by the facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key aspect of the inquiry will be reconciliation of the quantity of waste received, processed and scientifically disposed of with the MC’s records and figures submitted before the NGT. Officials will also verify the quantities of compost, refuse-derived fuel (RDF), recyclables and processing rejects generated by the facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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The inquiry will further establish whether the contractor claimed payments for services that were either not rendered or inadequately performed.

Bhanot has also been directed to prepare a deficiency-wise report specifying the nature, duration and frequency of any lapses, supported by evidence and relevant contractual provisions, and recommend appropriate action in case of default.