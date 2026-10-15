Ludhiana MC inspector rams car into armed men’s bike to foil robbery

A municipal corporation inspector rammed his car into a motorcycle carrying three armed men in an attempt to stop a robbery near Transport Nagar on Tuesday night. The assailants had intercepted two logistics workers and fled with a bag containing ₹40,000, debit cards and official documents. They later smashed the civic official’s car windshield while escaping, police said.

Three armed men assault logistics worker, flee with bag containing ₹40,000, debit cards and documents. (HT)

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According to police, the incident took place around 10.15 pm when Shivam Dubey and his colleague, Manjay Bhardwaj, who work at a logistics company near Transport Nagar, were returning home on a motorcycle. Three men riding another motorcycle intercepted them and threatened them with sharp-edged weapons before attempting to snatch their bag.

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Sunil Kumar, an inspector with the MC’s anti-encroachment branch, was passing by in his car when he noticed the robbery attempt. He rammed his vehicle into the suspects’ motorcycle in an effort to stop them. The assailants struck Bhardwaj with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with the bag. Kumar chased them in his car, but the suspects smashed its windshield before speeding away. Kumar said he remained inside the vehicle during the confrontation. After the incident, Dubey took his injured colleague to a hospital for treatment and lodged a complaint with the Moti Nagar police.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said a probe is on to identify and trace the three suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a probe is on to identify and trace the three suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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