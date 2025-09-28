Ludhiana: Minor delivers baby, cousin booked for rape

A minor girl, who allegedly eloped with her cousin four years ago, has delivered a baby in the civil hospital in Jodhan near Ludhiana, leading to registration of an FIR. Police officials said they received a call from the hospital authorities after which the action was taken against the accused. The case has been forwarded to the Sahibpur police station in Begusarai, Bihar, for further action.

In her statement, the victim stated that she met the accused, who is her cousin, in 2021. In 2022, she left with the accused who took her to Bihar where they solemnised marriage in a temple. Later, the accused took her to his parent’s house.

The victim added that after some time, his parents forced them out of the house following which they shifted to New Delhi and started living in a rented accommodation. This year, she was impregnated by the accused. The accused took her to Jodhan to the house of her parents. On September 25, she gave birth to a child.

According to police officials, the hospital staff alerted the police as the victim was minor. After recording the statement of the victim, the police registered an FIR under Section 64 of the BNS and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case has been forwarded to the Sahibpur police station in Begusarai, Bihar, for further action.

Murder convict rapes stepdaughter, held

A 35-year-old murder convict has been arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Samrala. The matter came to fore after the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, who filed a complaint. Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, who is investigating the case, stated an FIR was registered and the accused arrested. The SHO added that the accused has spent eight years in jail after he was convicted in a murder case.