Ludhiana MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, family hurt in car crash

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, along with her husband, son and a security man, sustained injuries when her SUV rammed into barricades on the national highway near Khanauri, Haryana, in the early hours of Wednesday. The condition of all occupants is stable though the MLA received 45 stitches, including on her face and head. Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, along with her husband, son and a security man, sustained injuries when her SUV rammed into barricades on the national highway near Khanauri, Haryana, in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to family members, the crash occurred due to alleged negligence of the driver, who is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel. MLA Chhina’s husband Harpreet Singh said the family had initially planned to halt for the night at Punjab Bhawan after picking up the MLA from the airport as she had just returned from abroad. However, the driver reportedly convinced them to travel to Ludhiana at night.

While travelling on the highway, which is under construction as part of the Bharat Mala Project, the driver allegedly failed to notice a diversion. Harpreet said that moments before the impact, the MLA’s personal security officer (PSO) realised that the vehicle was not slowing down so he applied the handbrake. The SUV still collided with the barricades due to its speed. Harpreet said the PSO’s quick action prevented a potentially fatal accident.

The MLA suffered injuries to her jaw, ribs and legs; Harpreet sustained minor leg injuries and the PSO got his hand injured. The driver and the MLA’s son escaped unhurt.

Following the crash, the injured were taken to a hospital in Kaithal before returning to Ludhiana where the MLA received treatment at a private facility. Chhina said she was safe and recovering.