Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: MP Arora calls for GST reforms in bicycle industry

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 08, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Minister Sanjeev Arora urged a unified 5% GST for bicycles, citing tax inconsistencies harming growth, and called for a council renewal to boost the industry.

Minister Sanjeev Arora raised concerns regarding the GST structure affecting the bicycle manufacturing industry across the country during the budget session on Friday.

The MP has demanded a unified GST rate of 5% to support domestic production and promote the bicycle sector’s expansion. (HT File)
The MP has demanded a unified GST rate of 5% to support domestic production and promote the bicycle sector’s expansion. (HT File)

The MP highlighted the fragmented tax rates—18% on bicycle parts, 12% on non-electric bicycles, and 5% on electric bicycles—arguing that this structure burdens manufacturers and hampers growth. He has demanded a unified GST rate of 5% to support domestic production and promote the bicycle sector’s expansion.

The MP also advocated for a complete GST exemption on bicycles designed for differently-abled individuals, stressing the need for financial relief to encourage inclusivity and innovation in the industry.

Arora underscored the importance of bicycles as a healthy, environment-friendly, and accessible mode of transport.

The MP also brought to notice the delay in renewing bicycle development council, an important body under the DPIIT, which has been pending since 2021. He said that the lack of renewal is hindering growth and innovation in the sector.

As Ludhiana remains a key hub for bicycle manufacturing in the country, Arora urged the government to address these pressing issues, streamline policies, and facilitate the industry’s development for national progress.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On