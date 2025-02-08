Ludhiana: MP Arora calls for GST reforms in bicycle industry

Minister Sanjeev Arora raised concerns regarding the GST structure affecting the bicycle manufacturing industry across the country during the budget session on Friday. The MP has demanded a unified GST rate of 5% to support domestic production and promote the bicycle sector’s expansion. (HT File)

The MP highlighted the fragmented tax rates—18% on bicycle parts, 12% on non-electric bicycles, and 5% on electric bicycles—arguing that this structure burdens manufacturers and hampers growth. He has demanded a unified GST rate of 5% to support domestic production and promote the bicycle sector’s expansion.

The MP also advocated for a complete GST exemption on bicycles designed for differently-abled individuals, stressing the need for financial relief to encourage inclusivity and innovation in the industry.

Arora underscored the importance of bicycles as a healthy, environment-friendly, and accessible mode of transport.

The MP also brought to notice the delay in renewing bicycle development council, an important body under the DPIIT, which has been pending since 2021. He said that the lack of renewal is hindering growth and innovation in the sector.

As Ludhiana remains a key hub for bicycle manufacturing in the country, Arora urged the government to address these pressing issues, streamline policies, and facilitate the industry’s development for national progress.