Even as the Punjab government continues to inaugurate new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) to expand healthcare access, a fire-gutted clinic in Ludhiana’s Chhawani Mohalla has been functioning out of a cramped rented shop for over a year and a half, with restoration work yet to begin. The contrast emerged after chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a new Aam Aadmi Clinic at Sarabha village, nearly 25 km from Chhawani Mohalla on Monday (November 16), raising questions over the slow restoration of damaged healthcare infrastructure and the conditions at makeshift facilities.

The Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana’s Chhawani Mohalla. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

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The clinic, which was gutted in a major fire on February 7, 2025, continues to operate from a 12ft x 12ft shop rented from a neighbouring gurdwara. According to a doctor posted at the facility, overflowing sewage water enters the clinic during rains as the premises sit several feet below road level.

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The makeshift space also lacks room to examine patients properly. “There is not even enough space to set up a bed where patients can lie down for an examination,” the doctor said, requesting anonymity.

Despite the constraints, the clinic caters to around 110 to 120 patients daily. Staff said they were struggling to deliver services out of a single room that were previously offered in a purpose-built facility equipped with a separate doctor’s room, a laboratory, and a waiting hall.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the doctor had also flagged lack of administrative support in setting up the temporary clinic, noting that staff had to arrange even fans on their own during the summer months. The February 7 blaze, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, had extensively damaged the original building. Two fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, which destroyed the air conditioner, refrigerator, and stock of medicines, alongside the false ceiling, doors, and window frames. The clinic was shifted to the neighbouring shop on March 9, 2025. Although the health department had indicated that the damaged facility would be rebuilt, the gutted structure has not even been demolished yet to make way for a new building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the doctor had also flagged lack of administrative support in setting up the temporary clinic, noting that staff had to arrange even fans on their own during the summer months. The February 7 blaze, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, had extensively damaged the original building. Two fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, which destroyed the air conditioner, refrigerator, and stock of medicines, alongside the false ceiling, doors, and window frames. The clinic was shifted to the neighbouring shop on March 9, 2025. Although the health department had indicated that the damaged facility would be rebuilt, the gutted structure has not even been demolished yet to make way for a new building. {{/usCountry}}

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AAC nodal officer Dr Seema Chopra said: “The restoration plan is underway. We have received the necessary permissions and the executing agency for reconstruction has also been finalised,” she said.

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Currently, there are 148 operational Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district.