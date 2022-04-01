Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on Intellectual Property Rights
A webinar on “Intellectual Property Rights” was organised by The Technology Marketing and IPR Cell of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.
The webinar, supported by the National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi,
Ashish Kumar Srivastava, manager, business development, National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, presented an overview on patent filing, transfer and technology commercialisation, under the umbrella of his organisation.
Suvarna Pandey, associate partner, RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys, Gurugram, Haryana, delivered a talk on “Patentability of Research and Valuation”. She spoke on how we can protect our research and evaluate its market value under the patent head.
Ajay Kumar, managing associate, RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys, Gurugram, Haryana, informed about trademarks filing and prosecution in India. He shared his trademark handling knowledge with the participants.
The webinar was followed by a question-answer session.
-
Vacancies at CAT ‘seriously handicapping’ its proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The court said that it had also been brought to the notice that the last administrative member, who was stationed at Chandigarh demitted her office in June, 2020 and thus the situation is prevailing for the last almost two years. The court had reacted to lawyers pointing out that even at present only one judicial member is stationed at Chandigarh, whereas the administrative member joins the proceedings from Bangalore through video conferencing.
-
Ludhiana | PAU’s extension project ‘ludo’ makes its way to ‘Innovation Challenge’ at international level
An international project prepared by the Punjab Agricultural University in collaboration with the University of Bern, Switzerland, has been selected for “Innovation Challenge 2021”. During his visit to PAU on Friday, Gurbir Singh, a scientist from the University of Bern, Switzerland, said an easy game 'snakes and ladders' has been prepared to promote environmental protection among the masses. Director of Extension Education, Ashok Kumar, said the game has been prepared in English and Punjabi languages.
-
Huda City Centre underpass opens, more projects in pipeline: Haryana CM Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the 750m Huda City Centre underpass, paving the way for seamless traffic movement from Signature Tower towards Subash Chowk and decongesting the area. The chief minister also inaugurated the new water supply network laid in sectors 111 to 115, which will benefit around 92,000 residents, said officials. Work at the Huda City Centre project started in July 2019 and it was to be completed in 18 months.
-
Lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to ED custody till April 6
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Friday remanded activist-lawyer Satish Uke and his elder brother Pradip to the Enforcement Directorate custody till April 6. The brothers were arrested from Nagpur on Thursday evening in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in February. Advocate Satish Uke has filed several cases against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, including one for filing a false election affidavit.
-
Ex-minister’s involvement in Hawala racket has opened Pandora’s Box: former J&K deputy CM
Following the arrest of a Kashmir man with ₹6.90 lakh Hawala money, who claimed that former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh had given him the task, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the incident proved how deep was nexus ran between ministers of previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, Hurriyat and anti-national elements during militancy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics