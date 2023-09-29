News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: PAU pays tributes to Dr MS Swaminathan

Ludhiana: PAU pays tributes to Dr MS Swaminathan

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 29, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Dr MS Swaminathan, a stalwart in the field of agriculture and the father of India’s green revolution, breathed his last on September 28, 2023

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, paid tributes to Dr MS Swaminathan, a stalwart in the field of agriculture and the father of India’s green revolution, who breathed his last on Thursday.

MS Swaminathan
MS Swaminathan

Emphasising Dr Swaminathan’s pivotal role during a critical juncture in India’s history, Dr Gosal highlighted how his efforts were instrumental in averting a mass famine. Collaborating with eminent scientists like Norman Borlaug, Dr Swaminathan led the charge in developing high-yield wheat and rice varieties, successfully steering India away from the looming threat of food shortages. This work marked a turning point, ushering in an era of exponential productivity in staple crops through the adept integration of chemical-biological technologies.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Acknowledging Dr Swaminathan’s global recognition as the “Father of economic ecology”, by the United Nations Environment Programme, Dr Gosal praised his visionary leadership that propelled the green revolution to success. Dr Swaminathan’s acumen showcased how scientific innovation could effectively address pressing food security concerns on a grand scale.

Dr Swaminathan’s accomplishments were further underscored by the accolades he received, including the World Food Prize in 1987, Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971, and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out