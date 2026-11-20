The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a fresh case against a man accused in a 2017 Toyota Fortuner robbery for failing to appear before the court despite being declared a proclaimed offender in July 2023.

The accused has been identified as Veena Butter, alias Varinder Pal Singh, a resident of Butter village in Moga. (HT File)

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The accused has been identified as Veena Butter, alias Varinder Pal Singh, a resident of Butter village in Moga. According to police records, the court declared him a proclaimed offender on July 1, 2023, after he repeatedly failed to appear during proceedings in the robbery case.

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The fresh FIR was registered on November 18, 2026, under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The original case dates back to November 14, 2017, when Pawan Kumar reached Rajguru Nagar Market in a Toyota Fortuner around 6.15 pm.

A group of armed men wearing hoodies intercepted him and attempted to take the SUV. When he resisted, the assailants shot him in the thigh before fleeing with the vehicle.Pawan sustained bullet injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against unidentified persons the following day. During the subsequent investigation, Veena Butter alias Varinder Pal Singh was identified and named as an accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against unidentified persons the following day. During the subsequent investigation, Veena Butter alias Varinder Pal Singh was identified and named as an accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Sub-inspector Arshdeep Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused repeatedly failed to appear before the court during the proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender through an order dated July 1, 2023. The fresh case was registered following his continued non-appearance.