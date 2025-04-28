Ludhiana: Postal staff to protest tomorrow, demand better working conditions

Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) deployed in the rural areas of Ludhiana have announced to stage a demonstration at divisional post offices across Ludhiana on Tuesday. The protest will be organised under the banner of the All India Gramin Dak Sevaks Union (AIGDSU). GDS workers are protesting discrimination, workload imbalances, and disproportionate punishments, particularly after the December 2023 strike. (HT Photo)

The demands by the union included the extension of monthly pensions under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the implementation of eight-hour work shifts with appropriate pay scales, higher Time-Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) and full-service benefits. TRCA compensates GDS employees based on the time spent on their duties and the level of responsibility.

The union is also demanding that GDS workers be included in UPS, with monthly pensions comparable to those of regular employees, and the scrapping of the Independent Delivery Centres (IDCs).

Nirbhai Singh, head of the union, Ludhiana, stated,” The protest will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, after our duty hours, to ensure that the common public is not inconvenienced. We are mindful of our responsibilities and have planned the timing carefully to avoid any disruption to the public services. Our aim is to raise the voice for justice without causing any harm to the people we serve.”

Ajaib Singh, general secretary of the union, Ludhiana explained, “On April 22, GDS workers across rural Ludhiana had worn black badges as a symbolic protest, marking the beginning of a series of agitation planned. This was not just a display of unity, but a powerful statement about the struggles and injustices faced by rural postal workers.”

Kuldeep Singh, another member of the union, said, “We have been working tirelessly, often under harsh conditions, yet we are denied the basic benefits and rights that we deserve. Our demand for eight-hour shifts and pension rights is a basic request for fairness.”

In a circular issued on April 15, 2025, the AIGDSU outlined a phased programme designed to escalate pressure on the department of posts. This includes a demonstration on April 29 at divisional post offices across the city.

The union is also calling for the implementation of key recommendations from the Kamale Chandra Committee, rational fixation of TRCA, financial upgradation, and enhanced medical facilities for GDS families. Furthermore, GDS workers are protesting discrimination, workload imbalances, and disproportionate punishments, particularly after the December 2023 strike.

These protests are part of a larger, nationwide movement aimed at securing fair treatment, better working conditions, and equal recognition for GDS workers across India, workers noted.