Ludhiana: Probe delay in road repairs, says rights panel

The Punjab Human Rights Commission has directed the municipal corporation to investigate the delay in road repairs in Model Town and submit a report before the next hearing on October 25. Punjab Human Rights Commission has directed the Ludhiana municipal corporation to investigate the delay in road repairs. (ht file photo)

The state HRC’s direction came on a complaint filed by a city resident regarding the issue.

Arvind Sharma, a shopkeeper in Model Town Market, lodged the complaint with the commission, drawing attention of the commission to the deteriorating condition of roads in the area. He emphasised that the neglected road repairs have led to accidents in the area, despite notifying the municipal corporation (MC) about the issue.

However, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had failed to complete the repair work within the expected timeline. Initially scheduled for 2021, road resurfacing was postponed to mid-February 2022 when the work did not commence by November 2021.

According to traders, whenever speeding vehicles pass over the damaged road sections, loose stones would scatter and fly, posing a danger to both commuters and the shop doors.

Shopkeepers in the city’s market area are facing increasing difficulties due to the presence of large and hazardous potholes on roads.

An LIT official, on the basis of anonymity, assured that road work is set to begin within a few days as it was stalled due to the ongoing rainy season.