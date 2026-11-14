Ludhiana: Property dealer, brother receive death threats over 3-cr extortion demand

A Ludhiana-based property dealer and his brother have received repeated death threats from an unidentified caller demanding ₹3 crore in extortion money. The caller has threatened to kill the brothers and harm their family members if they fail to pay up, prompting Division Number 3 police to register an FIR.

Caller threatens to kill brothers if demand is not met; police examine call records and IP logs. (HT)

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In his complaint, Deepak Gupta, a resident of New Shivaji Nagar and president of a city-based colonisers’ association, said he and his brother, Sandeep Gupta, had been receiving threatening calls from different Indian and international mobile numbers. The caller allegedly demanded ₹3 crore and warned them of dire consequences if they did not arrange the money.

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The threats continued on November 12, when the caller sent intimidating messages and voice notes to the complainant through WhatsApp. The use of multiple numbers, including international ones, has complicated efforts to identify the caller.

Station house officer Gurjeet Singh said: “We have launched a technical investigation with the assistance of cyber experts. Call detail records (CDRs) and IP logs linked to the calls and WhatsApp communications are being examined to trace the accused.”

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{{^usCountry}} The SHO said it was too early to establish whether the caller was associated with an organised gang or was an individual using international numbers to intimidate the businessmen. “An FIR under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against an unidentified accused. Further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO said it was too early to establish whether the caller was associated with an organised gang or was an individual using international numbers to intimidate the businessmen. “An FIR under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against an unidentified accused. Further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

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