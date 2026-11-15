Ludhiana property dealer gets 1-crore extortion call

A property dealer from Chandigarh Road has alleged that he received an extortion threat from a caller posing as gangster Doni Bal, who demanded ₹1 crore and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to pay.

According to the complaint, Hemraj received a call on his mobile phone from an international number. (HT)

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The Jamalpur police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Hemraj, alias Raji, and are investigating the call made from an international number.

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According to the complaint, Hemraj received a call on his mobile phone from an international number. The caller identified himself as Doni Bal and demanded ₹1 crore. He also threatened the property dealer with dire consequences if the amount was not paid.

The Jamalpur police have registered a case under Sections 308(2), 351(2) and 62 of the BNS. ASI Lakhbir Singh, the investigating officer, said the police were examining the number used to make the call and establish the caller’s identity.