Ludhiana: PSPCL SDO loses car in Machhiwara robbery

A sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) lost his car to four miscreants near Pawat Bridge along the Sirhind Canal in Machhiwara on Monday. The police have registered a case against four accused. Sources said the suspects have reportedly been arrested by the Fatehgarh Sahib police. (HT Photo for representation)

Two of the accused have been identified as Param and Vishal, while two others remain unidentified. Acting on the complaint of Shriyansh Bansal, a resident of Ludhiana, who has been serving as an SDO at the Ropar Thermal Plant, he was on his way to duty in his Alto car when a WagonR with four occupants intercepted him near the canal. The men allegedly rolled down their window and told him that his car was “bubbling” and the tire could burst. When he stopped to check, they sped ahead, blocked his way and threatened him.

Bansal alleged that the accused brandished a kirpan, threatened to kill him and forcibly took away the keys of his car before fleeing the spot.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 307 and 351 (2) of the BNS has been registered against the accused at the Machhiwara police station.

