Ludhiana: PSPCL upgrades infra to tackle summer power cuts

Ahead of the peak summer season, residents are set to receive immense relief through several power infrastructure upgrades scheduled for completion within the next 90 days, as announced by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora during a press conference held at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) head office in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Notably, PSPCL will initiate a series of projects worth ₹265 crore aimed at strengthening electricity supply in Ludhiana and its surrounding areas.

The investment includes the installation of 234 new distribution transformers and 37 new feeders, and the commissioning of a new 220 KV GIS technology-based grid in Sherpur, said MP Arora.

Under the plan, new power transformers will be installed across various parts of the city at an average rate of two to three per day. This decision follows a detailed study conducted by PSPCL, which identified areas in dire need of transformer upgrades.

Additionally, faulty transformers that have caused repeated disruptions over the past two years will be replaced with efficient new models. This measure is expected to significantly enhance reliability as power demands sharply spike during soaring temperatures, primarily due to the extensive use of air conditioners and other cooling appliances, officials said.

In addition, the new Sherpur grid, built at a cost of ₹65 crore, will be commissioned shortly. This grid upgrade is designed to further enhance power distribution capacity and improve voltage stability across the region.

To streamline the network, PSPCL will also install 37 new power feeders, each spanning between 2 to 2.5 kilometers. These feeders are intended to reduce load on existing infrastructure and are expected to greatly minimise power breakdowns during the summer season.

Officials have also initiated measures to resolve other technical issues, such as addressing problems with loose wires and faulty jumpers at various transformer sites.

To assist residents in reporting any power-related issues, a toll-free number (1912) and the PSPCL mobile app have been made available. The public has been urged to lodge complaints related to power supply issues or faults promptly.

Furthermore, strict action will be taken against PSPCL officials for dereliction of duty or if they are found guilty of negligence during this crucial period. Additionally, necessary steps will be taken to fill any staffing shortages within PSPCL to ensure smooth operations.

Jagdev Singh Hans, chief engineer of the Ludhiana Central Zone, said, “The power corporation is committed to enhancing convenience for consumers across Ludhiana through continuous infrastructure development.”