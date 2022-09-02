Ludhiana | Punjab Khed Mela: Block-level games kick off, over 4,500 players take part

The first day of block-level games under the ‘Punjab Khed Mela’ witnessed participation of over 4,500 under-14 players in 14 blocks of the district on Thursday.

The block-level games have been scheduled from September 1 to 7 and include six games— volleyball, athletics, football, Kabaddi, kho-kho and tug of war.

In municipal corporation block, Sunny Kumar bagged the first position in 100 metres race in boys’ category, while Nirosh Sohi topped the race in girls’ category.

Kumar also won the 200 metres race, while Khushi Tyagi got the first position in the same among girls.

While Naman secured the first position in long jump, Sumit bagged the top position in shot put.

Kho-Kho teams of both boys and girls of Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, won the tournaments.

In Pakhowal block, while the boys’ team of Government Senior Secondary School, Pamal, won the kho-kho final, the girls’ team of Government High School, Ranguwal, won the tournament.

In Maloud block, Jaspreet Singh won the 600 metres race in boys’ category and Khushpreet won the race in the girls’ category.

Kho-kho boys’ team of GSSS Sihora bagged the top position.

The results of other blocks were being compiled till the filing of the report. Players will compete in the under-17 category on Friday.

Director sports, Punjab, on Wednesday allocated ₹2-lakh each for 14 blocks to the local sports department, which had been under financial crunch to conduct the event.

While the district level games will include a total of 22 games, 28 games have been included in the state-level competitions scheduled from October 10 to October 21.