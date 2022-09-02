Ludhiana | Punjab Khed Mela: Block-level games kick off, over 4,500 players take part
In Ludhiana municipal corporation block, Sunny Kumar bagged the first position in 100 metres race in boys’ category, while Nirosh Sohi topped the race in girls’ category on the first day of block-level games under Punjab Khed Mela
The first day of block-level games under the ‘Punjab Khed Mela’ witnessed participation of over 4,500 under-14 players in 14 blocks of the district on Thursday.
The block-level games have been scheduled from September 1 to 7 and include six games— volleyball, athletics, football, Kabaddi, kho-kho and tug of war.
In municipal corporation block, Sunny Kumar bagged the first position in 100 metres race in boys’ category, while Nirosh Sohi topped the race in girls’ category.
Kumar also won the 200 metres race, while Khushi Tyagi got the first position in the same among girls.
While Naman secured the first position in long jump, Sumit bagged the top position in shot put.
Kho-Kho teams of both boys and girls of Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, won the tournaments.
In Pakhowal block, while the boys’ team of Government Senior Secondary School, Pamal, won the kho-kho final, the girls’ team of Government High School, Ranguwal, won the tournament.
In Maloud block, Jaspreet Singh won the 600 metres race in boys’ category and Khushpreet won the race in the girls’ category.
Kho-kho boys’ team of GSSS Sihora bagged the top position.
The results of other blocks were being compiled till the filing of the report. Players will compete in the under-17 category on Friday.
Director sports, Punjab, on Wednesday allocated ₹2-lakh each for 14 blocks to the local sports department, which had been under financial crunch to conduct the event.
While the district level games will include a total of 22 games, 28 games have been included in the state-level competitions scheduled from October 10 to October 21.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics