Ludhiana railway station: Over 95-lakh fines slapped on ticketless travellers in January

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 05, 2025 05:04 AM IST

Additionally, ₹99,500 were recovered from 584 passengers for littering on Ludhiana railway station premises

The railway ticket checking staff at Ludhiana railway station collected 95,98,528 in fines from passengers travelling without tickets in January.

An official checking the ticket of a passenger in a train at Ludhiana railway station on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
An official checking the ticket of a passenger in a train at Ludhiana railway station on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, in the whole Firozpur division, a total of 2.43 crore in fines was collected from passengers travelling without tickets in January. The ticket checking staff of Ferozepur Division conducts intensive ticket checking in trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel to provide comfortable travel and better services to all genuine rail users.

To keep the railway stations of the division clean and to prevent the general public from littering at the stations and to make them aware of cleanliness, regular checking is done at the main stations of the division. As a result, in January, 99,500 were recovered from 584 passengers for littering on the station premises.

Divisional railway manager Sanjay Sahu said ticket-checking campaigns will continue in Ferozepur Division. The main objective of ticket checking is to improve the sale of railway tickets and to ensure that no passenger travels without a ticket, i.e. the target of zero ticketless travel has been set in Ferozepur Division.

Senior divisional commercial manager Paramdeep Singh Saini said the ticket-checking staff of Ferozepur Division not only increases the railway revenue but also performs social duty by helping the passengers. To boost the morale of railway employees doing commendable work, they are honored from time to time by giving them appreciation certificates.

