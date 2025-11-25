Ludhiana resident duped of 50,000 with fake police job promise

A woman claiming to be a police officer has been booked by Sadar Jagraon Police for duping a Village Sidhwan Kalan resident of ₹50,000, promising a job for his son in the Punjab Police. The accused, identified as Simran Kaur of Village Agwar Khwaja, allegedly collected the money in April 2024 but later stopped responding to the complainant’s calls. The accused, identified as Simran Kaur of Village Agwar Khwaja, allegedly collected the money in April 2024 . (HT File)

The FIR was lodged following a statement from Jasvir Singh of Village Sidhwan Kalan. The woman was reportedly an acquaintance of the father-in-law of his son.

Jasvir Singh said that Simran Kaur was a frequent visitor to his son’s in-laws’ house in Village Chuharchak in Moga. She promised to secure a job for his son in the Punjab Police and demanded ₹50,000. She also claimed to be a police officer and used to carry a heap of files with her, which convinced him to trust her.

After receiving the money, the accused kept making excuses and eventually stopped taking his calls. Realising he had been duped, Jasvir Singh filed a complaint with the police on May 14.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the woman has been booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and a hunt is on for her arrest.

