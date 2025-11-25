Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana resident duped of 50,000 with fake police job promise

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 06:56 am IST

A woman posed as a police officer to scam ₹50,000 for a job promise, leading to a police complaint after she stopped responding to the victim.

A woman claiming to be a police officer has been booked by Sadar Jagraon Police for duping a Village Sidhwan Kalan resident of 50,000, promising a job for his son in the Punjab Police. The accused, identified as Simran Kaur of Village Agwar Khwaja, allegedly collected the money in April 2024 but later stopped responding to the complainant’s calls.

The accused, identified as Simran Kaur of Village Agwar Khwaja, allegedly collected the money in April 2024 . (HT File)
The accused, identified as Simran Kaur of Village Agwar Khwaja, allegedly collected the money in April 2024 . (HT File)

The FIR was lodged following a statement from Jasvir Singh of Village Sidhwan Kalan. The woman was reportedly an acquaintance of the father-in-law of his son.

Jasvir Singh said that Simran Kaur was a frequent visitor to his son’s in-laws’ house in Village Chuharchak in Moga. She promised to secure a job for his son in the Punjab Police and demanded 50,000. She also claimed to be a police officer and used to carry a heap of files with her, which convinced him to trust her.

After receiving the money, the accused kept making excuses and eventually stopped taking his calls. Realising he had been duped, Jasvir Singh filed a complaint with the police on May 14.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the woman has been booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and a hunt is on for her arrest.

---

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana resident duped of 50,000 with fake police job promise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On