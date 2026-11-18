A 62-year-old accountant was shot at by five unidentified assailants in an attempt to rob him of his scooter near Ramgarh village on Tuesday afternoon. The accused fired at least four shots, three of which hit the helmet worn by the victim, while another bullet struck his thigh. The assailants fled empty-handed after the victim resisted their attempt to snatch his scooter.

The assailants fled empty-handed after the victim resisted their attempt to snatch his scooter. (HT File)

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The victim, identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Jamalpur, works as an accountant at a dry port near village Ramgarh. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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In his statement to the police, Kumar said he was on his way to work on his scooter around noon when four to five men riding two motorcycles intercepted him near Ramgarh village. The assailants, who were armed with a firearm, allegedly tried to overpower him and snatch his scooter.

When Kumar resisted and fought back, one of the accused pulled out a gun and opened fire. Three bullets struck his helmet, while another hit him in the thigh. The accused fled the spot after failing to take away his scooter. Kumar subsequently raised an alarm and sought help from passersby, who rushed him to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area-A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said it was an attempted robbery in which the accused had targeted the elderly man to snatch his scooter. When he resisted, they opened fire before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area-A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said it was an attempted robbery in which the accused had targeted the elderly man to snatch his scooter. When he resisted, they opened fire before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

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The ACP said the Jamalpur police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons. CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area was being examined to identify the assailants.