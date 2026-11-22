A directive by the office of the electoral registration officer (Sahnewal)-cum-sub-divisional magistrate (Ludhiana East) to withhold the November salaries of 33 government school teachers for not performing booth level officer (BLO) duties has triggered resentment among teachers, who allege they are being pressured into dual duties despite already being deployed for census work.

The union added that a warning of disciplinary action under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has deepened anxiety among educators and threatens to disrupt classroom teaching. (HT file) more less

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Issued on November 17, the letter instructed the district education officers (secondary and elementary) not to disburse the November salaries of the listed staff—comprising 18 teachers from secondary and middle schools, and 15 teachers and head teachers from primary schools—unless they obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the SDM office.

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Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the Lecturer Cadre Union Punjab and its Ludhiana district president, termed the directive unnecessary mental and financial harassment. Affected teachers pointed out that they have already received appointment letters, identity cards, and materials for census duties from the same office.

They further cited clear instructions from the additional deputy commissioner (rural development) stating that staff assigned census work must not be deployed elsewhere, alleging that the election cell was not following these directions.

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{{^usCountry}} The union added that a warning of disciplinary action under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has deepened anxiety among educators and threatens to disrupt classroom teaching. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The union added that a warning of disciplinary action under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has deepened anxiety among educators and threatens to disrupt classroom teaching. {{/usCountry}}

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Urging senior officials to coordinate between the election and census cells, Dhillon demanded the immediate withdrawal of the salary-withholding order and exemption from BLO duties for staff on census deployment. “The department should stop putting teachers under mental and financial pressure in the name of duties,” he said.

When contacted, Ludhiana East sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Baljinder Singh said, “We will certainly hear out employees who are already assigned census duties and take action accordingly.”