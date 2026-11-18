Four fingers of a shopkeeper’s left hand were severed after a group of 15 youths armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked him and his minor son outside his electrical shop on Daba-Lohara Road on the night of November 8. The assailants also looted firecrackers, decorative lights, and other goods worth around ₹45,000 before fleeing.

The victim, identified as Satwant Singh, 37, runs Kaka Electricals on Daba-Lohara Road. (HT File)

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The victim, identified as Satwant Singh, 37, who runs Kaka Electricals on Daba-Lohara Road, mentioned in his police complaint that the first attack took place on November 1 when the assailants hurled bricks at his shop owing to some old dispute.

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He alleged that around 11 pm on November 8, he and his son were busy displaying decorative lights and crackers outside the shop when the accused arrived on motorcycles, carrying sharp-edged weapons. The assailants attacked him, leaving four fingers of his left hand severed. They also threatened him and decamped with crackers, decorative lights and other goods worth approximately ₹45,000.

The injured shopkeeper is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The Daba police have registered an FIR against eight named accused — Gajja, a resident of Shimlapuri, Ravi, Minder, Tanish, Jatin, Honey, Harjot, Abhi and eight unidentified persons.

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{{^usCountry}} The case has been registered under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has been registered under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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ASI Raj Gopal, the investigating officer, said that the police were making efforts to arrest the accused.