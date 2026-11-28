The Sarabha Nagar police have booked a social media influencer, Kawaljit Singh Chhabra, and his father Manmohan Singh for allegedly harassing and physically assaulting the former’s wife.

Subjected to physical and mental torture after marriage, says woman; FIR registered. (HT) more less

The FIR was registered on Friday following an investigation into a complaint lodged by Puneet Kaur, a resident of G-Block, BRS Nagar. The complainant has accused her husband of subjecting her to physical and mental harassment and allegedly pressuring her to seek a divorce.

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In her complaint, Puneet Kaur stated that she married Kawaljit Singh on May 19, 2021. She alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband began losing his temper over trivial issues and frequently abused and physically assaulted her.

She further alleged that her husband deliberately subjected her to mental harassment to force her to seek a divorce out of frustration. He also repeatedly threatened to throw her out of the house against her will, she claimed.

Fed up with the alleged harassment, she approached the police on October 13, and lodged a complaint. Following an investigation, the Sarabha Nagar police registered an FIR against Kawaljit Singh Chhabra and his father Manmohan Singh. The accused have been booked under Sections 85 (subjecting woman to cruelty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer Amarinder Singh said no arrest has been made. The police are searching for the accused, and further investigation is underway, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer Amarinder Singh said no arrest has been made. The police are searching for the accused, and further investigation is underway, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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