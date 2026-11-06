Ludhiana: Solar panels go missing from Shimlapuri primary school

Solar panels supposed to be installed on the roof of a government primary school in Shimlapuri in ward number 40 has been missing. Amandeep Saini, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has filed a complaint with mayor Inderjit Kaur, seeking investigation.

Mayor assures time-bound inquiry; panels removed due to school’s reconstruction but not deposited to any storage facility. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Saini said he contacted several stakeholders, but everyone passed the buck. The school authorities claimed that they had stored the panels in the old building. Saini claimed that he made a video recording of each and every room of the old building, but found nothing.

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In his complaint, Aman Saini, BJP leader from ward number 39, alleged that the building of the Government Primary School, Shimlapuri, spread over around 500 square yards, was declared unsafe and demolished for reconstruction. During the process, solar panels installed on its rooftop were removed but, according to the complaint, were not deposited in any government store or designated storage facility.

Saini further alleged that after he received information that the solar panels were missing, he contacted head master Varinder Kumar, who reportedly identified a site on street number 8, near Gurdwara Dukhbhanjan, where students had been shifted after the demolition. According to Saini, Kumar claimed the solar panels had been kept there.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Saini claimed that a visit to the location yielded no trace of the solar panels. He alleged that locals had seen three trucks taking away the solar panels a few days ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Saini claimed that a visit to the location yielded no trace of the solar panels. He alleged that locals had seen three trucks taking away the solar panels a few days ago. {{/usCountry}}

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Seeking the mayor’s intervention, Saini has demanded an independent inquiry to establish the number and estimated value of the missing panels, identify who ordered their removal and determine to whom they were handed over. He has also sought verification of stock registers, handover documents, transportation details and official storage records.

The complainant has urged the municipal corporation to fix responsibility and initiate legal action if any irregularity or misuse of government property is established. He has also sought a written report on the action taken.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, while talking to media, said she would ensure a time-bound inquiry in the matter.

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Despite repeated attempts, Kuldeep Singh, junior engineer from the public works department (PWD), couldn’t be contacted for comments.