Four people, including a minor and a Nihang, were injured after a speeding college bus rammed into a group of good Samaritans assisting a youth lying on the road near a petrol pump in Machhiwara.

Victims were shifting an injured biker to safety when bus rammed into them; driver taken into custody (HT)

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The Nihang, identified as Pradeep Singh, sustained serious injuries to his neck, back, and legs in the collision.

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According to one of the injured, Kirandeep Singh, he was heading towards Machhiwara when he spotted a youth lying on the road after having fallen off his two-wheeler, allegedly in an intoxicated state. Kirandeep, along with Pradeep Singh and a few passersby, stopped to move the youth to safety when the college bus, approaching from behind, ploughed into the group.

The victims alleged that the bus driver was also under the influence of intoxicants and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the claim of the driver being under the influence of alcohol was yet to be verified.

Following the crash, local residents intercepted the bus and informed the police. The injured were initially rushed to the Machhiwara Civil Hospital and were later referred to the Samrala Civil Hospital for advanced treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) said: “The bus driver has been taken into custody. Further legal action will be initiated after recording the statements of the injured.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) said: “The bus driver has been taken into custody. Further legal action will be initiated after recording the statements of the injured.” {{/usCountry}}

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