Ludhiana teachers question publicity of govt schemes at mega PTM

The mega parent teacher meetings (PTMs), organised across Punjab on Friday, drew criticism from teachers’ unions in Ludhiana, which alleged that the exercise was being used to publicise government schemes, including the Mawan Dheeyan Yojana, rather than focus on students’ academic progress.

The mega PTM underway at a school in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

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Punjab education secretary Sonali Giri, however, defended discussions on government schemes at school gatherings, saying these helped parents understand the benefits available to them.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), said the meetings, which were held across government schools in Ludhiana. should provide a forum for parents and teachers to assess students’ academic performance, identify learning gaps and work together to improve educational outcomes, rather than serve as platforms for government publicity.

“It is very wrong that an event meant for parents, teachers and students to discuss students’ progress has become a platform for political publicity. Instead of focusing on children’s education, the emphasis is now on publicising government schemes and highlighting what the government has done so far,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, alleged that teachers had been directed to record videos of parents sharing their views on the Mawan Dheeyan Yojana and forward them to the education department, despite several parents being reluctant to participate. “Despite parents’ reluctance, we were directed to record the videos and forward them to the department,” he said. Dhillon also highlighted difficulties faced by schools in Ludhiana West, where census-related training for teachers coincided with the PTMs. While training was rescheduled in some constituencies to avoid a clash with the meetings, teachers in Ludhiana West had to attend their sessions, leaving schools short-staffed during interactions with parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, alleged that teachers had been directed to record videos of parents sharing their views on the Mawan Dheeyan Yojana and forward them to the education department, despite several parents being reluctant to participate. “Despite parents’ reluctance, we were directed to record the videos and forward them to the department,” he said. Dhillon also highlighted difficulties faced by schools in Ludhiana West, where census-related training for teachers coincided with the PTMs. While training was rescheduled in some constituencies to avoid a clash with the meetings, teachers in Ludhiana West had to attend their sessions, leaving schools short-staffed during interactions with parents. {{/usCountry}}

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“It becomes difficult to attend to parents when all teachers are not available in school,” he said.

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The union leader further alleged that schools had been asked to install flex boards featuring chief minister Bhagwant Mann, with teachers expected to make the necessary arrangements.

He objected to the recurring exercise, saying the designs changed frequently and the responsibility for arranging the displays fell on school staff.

“Every time, new flex boards are introduced with a different design, and we are expected to make all the arrangements,” he said.

Moti Nagar school holds nutrition awareness session for parents

Government Primary Smart School, Moti Nagar, organised a nutrition awareness seminar on Friday, attended by more than 400 parents. Life coach Dr Anu Singal advised parents against force-feeding children or using screen time as an incentive, and highlighted affordable, nutritious foods such as eggs, pulses, green vegetables, peanuts and chickpeas to support healthy growth. School head Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon said the seminar aimed to sensitise parents to the importance of a balanced diet for their children.

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