The Special Cell of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate busted an alleged drug trafficking operation in Daba Colony, arresting three men with 3.134 kg heroin, ₹1.05 lakh in suspected drug proceeds and material allegedly used for weighing and packaging the contraband.

A case has been registered against the trio under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. (HT)

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The arrested accused have been identified as brothers Nitin and Pawan Rai, both residents of Daba Colony, and Ankit Kumar of Suraj Nagar.

The seizure has raised questions for investigators as none of the three accused has any previous FIR registered against them, according to a police official. Police are now questioning them to ascertain where they allegedly procured such a large quantity of heroin and whether they are linked to a larger drug supply network.

According to police, a Special Cell team led by SI Baljit Singh was patrolling Daba Colony when the personnel noticed a group of men outside a house allegedly passing a black polythene bag among themselves. Suspecting their activities, the police team detained the men and conducted a search.

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{{^usCountry}} The search allegedly led to the recovery of 3 kg 134 grams of heroin, ₹1.05 lakh in suspected drug money, 80 empty pouches, four digital weighing scales and a blue backpack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The search allegedly led to the recovery of 3 kg 134 grams of heroin, ₹1.05 lakh in suspected drug money, 80 empty pouches, four digital weighing scales and a blue backpack. {{/usCountry}}

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A police official said the accused did not have any previous FIR registered against them. “They may have recently entered the illegal trade or could have been caught for the first time. However, the major question is where they procured such a huge quantity of heroin from. They are being questioned about the source of the contraband,” the official said.

Police said the accused originally hail from Uttar Pradesh, but their families shifted to Ludhiana around a decade ago.

A case has been registered against the trio under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

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